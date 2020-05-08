Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Orders PSPCL To Open All 515 Cash Counters From May 8

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to allow the functioning of cash collection centers from May 8 between 9 am and 2 pm. All 515 centers across the state will remain open for consumers to make bill payments while strictly adhering to the safety measures.

Captain Amarinder approved a detailed strategy for resuming PSPCL operations based on the recommendations of the Punjab Task Force. He also allowed the meter readers to resume operations to ensure a smooth billing process and to reduce the number of billing complaints. The workers have been instructed to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The Chief Minister has also permitted the replacement of faulty meters and allowed the resumption of related activities such as stores and metering labs to meet the needs.

Power maintenance, construction activities resume

Additionally, all necessary maintenance and construction activities have been allowed to resume operations by distribution organizations (DS/APDRP/TS/P&M) as the strategy for the summer paddy season to ensure continuous power supply to consumers.

The Punjab Chief Minister has also directed the Principal Secretary Power A Venu Prasad to instruct all Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to provide support and cooperation to Powercom to execute these activities smoothly. The local law agencies may also provide assistance in avoiding crowds and congestion, at the cash counters.

The Punjab Government has imposed several restrictions on the movement of the public and resumption of offices and establishments as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 1,644 after 118 more people tested positive on Thursday, an official said. As of date, The number of active cases in Punjab stands at 1,467 while 28 patients have succumbed to the disease.

(With inputs from ANI)