Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Series Of Railway Development Projects In Bengal Ahead Of Polls

On Friday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal dedicated a series of projects for the development of Railway infrastructure in West Bengal, which he said will not only enhance passenger experience, but also help in faster movement of goods. He tweeted with the hashtag #ProgotirPotheBangla and stated: "In order to give a boost to the industrial development in West Bengal, the Freight Terminal and several passenger facilities projects at various stations were inaugurated today by video conferencing."

Piyush Goyal said, "We have to work for the development of West Bengal. This year, the Railways has got a budget of 2 lakh 15 thousand crore capital investment. If we get land quickly for railway projects in Bengal, then we will be able to complete those projects fast, and the people will get the benefit of it".

प.बंगाल के विकास के लिये हमें काम करना है। इस साल 2 लाख 15 हजार करोड़ कैपिटल इन्वेस्टमेंट का बजट रेलवे को मिला है।



प.बंगाल में रेलवे प्रोजेक्ट्स के लिए अगर हमें जल्दी जमीन मिल जाये तो हम उन प्रोजेक्ट्स को तेजी से पूरा कर सकेंगे, और इसका लाभ वहां की जनता को मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/Wo16SwIooM — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 19, 2021

Goyal inaugurated a second-foot over-bridge at Santragachi, Sankrail Freight Terminal (Phase-I) and Vivekananda Meditation Centre at Howrah and an executive lounge at Sealdah station. He also dedicated to the nation, two escalators at Sealdah station, two lifts at Sealdah station and a premium lounge at Kolkata station.

Santragachi Station

One of the busiest stations over the Howrah-Kharagpur section is being developed with all modern amenities. The second foot-over bridge at Santragachi constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore is 12 metres wide and 166 metre-long connecting platforms numbers one to six of Santragachi station.

Sankrail Freight Terminal

It is developed with modern facilities for freight rake handling to ensure faster turnaround of rakes for speedy transportation of inward/outward consignments serving major industries like iron and steel, textile, garments, plastic, food and beverages, foundries, cement. It will serve around 40 sq km of industrial belts spread over Kolkata and Howrah in Bengal and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 109 crore.

Vivekananda Meditation Centre

It is constructed at a cost of Rs 65 lakh of which Rs 30 lakh has been arranged from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund of MP Pradip Bhattacharya. The total built-up area of this centre is 3,528 sqft and the meditation hall area is 2,100 sqft. It has the capacity to hold 70 persons.

He also launched the Integrated Security System at Barddhaman Station, Foot Over Bridge at Jhamatpur Baharan and Nimo stations, Extension of platform shed at Balagarh and Guptipara Stations and Escalator at Barddhaman, Tarkeswar and Nabadwip Dham stations through video conferencing.

While speaking, Goyal expressed his condolences for the tragic incident that took place at Nimtita station and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled bombs at him in Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night.

Union Railway Minister also added that all 8,500 stations in the country are clean today.

"All Station Masters are entrusted the responsibility to ensure that the stations remain clean and tidy. Today, all trains are cleaned by automatic washing plants. Customers have appreciated the cleanliness in the trains and station premises and the complaints related to cleanliness have reduced. Electrification of Railways is being done across the country and by the year 2030, Indian Railways would be the first Railway in the world to be pollution-free," he said, reported ANI.

(With Agencies Inputs)