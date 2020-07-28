'Mild Cough But No Fever': Hospital Says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Stable Condition

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in stable condition as he is undergoing treatment after being tested positive for COVID-19, informed the hospital. The CMO took to Twitter to post the release by Chirayu Medical College and Hospital, which said the chief minister continues to be in stable condition after the fourth day of his admission with 'mild cough but no fever'.

Chouhan on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to inquire about his health following his hospitalisation due to COVID-19.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji called yesterday (Sunday) to inquire about my health. I could not talk to him as I was doing meditation and yoga. After some time, he again called. He asked about my health and advised me to take precautions and to take care of my family," Chouhan said in a tweet.

मेरे स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी लेने हेतु कल प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का फोन आया था। स्नान-ध्यान-योग के कारण उनसे बात नहीं हो पाई। कुछ समय पश्चात उनका

फोन पुनः आया, बड़े स्नेह से स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी ली। कुछ सावधानी बरतने, परिवार का ध्यान रखने और टेस्ट कराने की सलाह दी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 27, 2020

The CM tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after which he was admitted to Chirayu hospital. He even held a review meeting a day later via video-conferencing to keep a tab on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a review meeting via video-conferencing over #COVID19 situation in the state.



He is admitted to COVID-19 dedicated Chirayu Hospital after testing positive yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1DtWSuLEgo — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

Chouhan has assured citizens that he was fine and was receiving good treatment from doctors. He urged citizens to come forward and get tested on experiencing any of the symptoms for the virus. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of social distancing and the use of masks.