Raksha Bandhan: COVID Warrior & MP Minister's Wife Ties Rakhi To CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is currently hospitalised after getting diagnosed with COVID-19, celebrated Rakhi with a Corona warrior nurse and wife of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister. She tied rakhi to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a hospital in Bhopal on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that Saroj, a nurse deployed at the ward in which Chouhan has been admitted, tied a rakhi to the Chief Minister. He further added that his sister Archana requested him to tie rakhi in the hospital today. She is the wife of the Cabinet Minister Dr. Arvind Singh Bhadoria.



रक्षाबंधन के पावन अवसर पर अस्पताल में मेरे वॉर्ड में पदस्थ कोरोना योद्धा, बहन सरोज ने बड़े स्नेह से मुझे राखी बांधी। ईश्वर से उनके सुखद और मंगलमय जीवन की कामना करता हूं।



मेरा यह जीवन बहनों के कल्याण और मध्यप्रदेश के उत्थान के लिए समर्पित है। pic.twitter.com/HIPChfEewk — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 3, 2020

The CM tested positive for COVID-19 last week after which he was admitted to Chirayu hospital. He even held a review meeting a day later via video-conferencing to keep a tab on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 9th Day Test Positive

Shivraj Singh Chouhan will undergo further hospitalisation after a COVID-19 test conducted on the 9th day returned positive, health officials and a state minister said on Monday. Chouhan has been in Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal since July 25 undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

A health bulletin from Chirayu Hospital said, "CM's RT-PCR test for SARS-Cov-2 on 9th day was positive. His medical parameters are normal." MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the development to reporters and said the CM will stay in hospital for now, adding that the state cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday would be a virtual one.

