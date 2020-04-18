Maharashtra Govt Announces Financial Assistance Of Rs.2000 For Each Construction Worker

To ameliorate the condition of construction workers during the nationwide lockdown, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved financial assistance of Rs.2,000 to be given to each worker. In a statement on Saturday, Maharashtra Labour Minister Dilip-Walse Patil observed that the construction workers were facing a lot of difficulties due to unemployment in the current phase. He stated that the money will be deposited in the accounts of workers via the Direct Benefit Transfer method. This is expected to benefit about 12 lakh registered construction labourers in the state.

Dilip Walse Patil remarked, "The government has imposed a lockdown in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, the construction of buildings and other things have closed down. The construction labourers are not getting employment. That's why they are facing many difficulties. The Chief Minister, Deputy CM, other Ministers and I have taken the decision to give financial assistance of Rs.2,000 to each registered construction worker. This money will be deposited in the bank account of the worker via DBT."

Coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra

Currently, there are 3,323 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 331 people have recovered while 201 casualties have been reported. While more than 2000 have been detected in Mumbai, there has been a drastic decline as far as the numbers are concerned in the last two days. This is being attributed to a change in the BMC's testing protocol whereby asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 patients will not be tested. The BMC explained that testing on close contacts of a COVID-19 patient shall be carried out between the 5th and 14th day as per the ICMR guidelines to reduce false negatives.

Meanwhile, BJP slammed the BMC for its failure in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in Mumbai. In a letter written to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, BJP MLA Ameet Satam claimed that the civic body's move would ensure a "false reduction" in numbers. Moreover, he urged the CM to make the Chief Secretary responsible for all decisions of the BMC and instruct him to keep a close eye on the civic body's functioning.

