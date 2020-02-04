CM Uddhav Eyes Welfare, Repeats 'Rs 1 Healthcare' Pitch After Rs 10 Thali In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated the promise of Rs. 1 health check-up in an interview to Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut's Saamana. In an interview with Shiv Sena-run Marathi newspaper, Saamana, Thackeray informed that the scheme will be announced soon.

Thackery told Raut, "Yes, it will happen. If I do all the work now, then what will I do in the next five years? The scheme is ready. The scheme will be announced and started soon."

The promise of healthcare for Re. 1 was announced through the jointly released Common Minimum Program (CMP) of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The CMP mentioned that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will launch Re. 1 clinics at Taluka levels to ensure affordable healthcare for its citizens. The clinics will facilitate all pathological tests, it said. It also vowed to provide healthcare insurance cover to every citizen of the state.

Rs. 10 Thali

A promise in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s CMP had found resonance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On December 19, the BMC introduced a thali for only Rs.10 in its canteen. The meal comprises two vegetable dishes, two chapatis, rice, and dal. For now, the thali option is available only after the BMC’s employees. The CMP, which was drafted by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress for the smooth functioning of the Maharashtra government irrespective of the ideological differences, has promised to "provide cheap and efficient food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 only."

Having inaugurated the initiative on December 19, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar stated that a low-cost meal was a part of Shiv Sena’s manifesto. She revealed that the thali would be introduced to the common man very soon. The owner of the canteen observed that it had received a great response. The running of Shiv Bhojanalayas will be given to those who have their premises, including NGOs, owners of restaurants, Women Self Help Groups and others.

