CM Uddhav Thackeray To Meet PM Modi In Pune, First Time After Maharashtra Turmoil

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will recieve PM Modi in Pune, on his arrival for the annual conference of directors general (DGs) and inspectors general (IGs) of police in the city. This will be the first meeting between the Prime Minister and the Shiv Sena chief following the dramatic political developments in Maharashtra, which led to the falling of the saffron allies.

PM Modi congratulated Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister, saying he is confident that the Shiv Sena chief will work diligently for the bright future of the state. "Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," PM Modi tweeted.

Thackeray took over as chief minister over a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24. Thursday's swearing-in ceremony follows days of dramatic political developments in Maharashtra, which included a three-day BJP-led government being formed in the state with unexpected support from NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Thackeray govt holds Fadnavis govt's projects

After taking charge as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Thackeray held a review meeting of the ongoing developmental projects in the said. Thackeray said that the government is emphasising speedy implementation of all the projects undertaken. He also mentioned that apart from the Aarey car shed project no other projects have been put on hold by the government. Along with that, the Shiv Sena led government has withdrawn a number of cases registered during the Fadnavis regime in Maharashtra.

Thackeray on Thursday has overturned a duty waiver approved by the previous Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government to the RSS affiliate - Research for Resurgence Foundation in Nagpur, as per sources. Thackeray even held a review meeting. After taking charge, Uddhav Thackeray announced that no more trees will be felled in the Aarey colony, after his cabinet meeting. He added that construction will commence only after a thorough investigation is conducted on the project and a decision is taken.

After a massive protest over the Nanar Refinery project, which was touted to be India's biggest oil refinery, then-CM Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the project will be moved to another location. Now, the Sena-led government has withdrawn all cases against protestors who opposed the refinery. After NCP's continuous demand for the withdrawal of the Bhima Koregaon case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday has agreed to let go of the criminal cases filed against Dalit activists in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Previously, in August 2018, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Maharashtra demanding reservations in jobs and education. While Pune and Aurangabad witnessed violent protests, demonstrations also took place in Mumbai and Thane. Succumbing to the powerful Maratha community's demand, then-CM Fadnavis announced ammendment in the Socially Economically Backward Class Act including 16% reservation in universities and government jobs. The Bombay High Court upheld the decision but reduced the quantum to of the reservation to 12% and 13% for social (jobs) and educational purposes. Now, Sena-led is mulling over the withdrawal of cases against these protestors too.