CMs Kejriwal & Gehlot Urge Centre To Ban Flights From UK Amid Fears Over New Covid Strain

As a new mutation of the COVID-19 virus has been found in the UK, the Opposition in India has demanded a complete ban on flights from the United Kingdom. On Monday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the Government of India should take immediate steps by banning flights to and from UK in order to prevent the new strain of virus transmission in India. However, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the Central government is on alert and there is no need to panic. The demand by Opposition leaders also comes at a time when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is all set to be chief guest for Republic Day event on January 26.

British Foreign secretary Dominic Raab on December 15 following the bilateral talks with Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar at New Delhi said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “very generous invitation” to attend nation’s Republic Day celebration. In a joint conference after the meet, Raab confirmed Johnson’s presence in India’s celebration on January 26, 2021, and being the Republic Day Chief Guest. He also denoted it as a “great honour”.

New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader.



I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately.

The new strain of novel coronavirus emerging in the UK is a matter of great concern. GoI must take prompt action, prepare a contingency plan to contain the same & also immediately ban all flights from the UK & other European countries.

1/

New strain of Coronavirus in UK

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday had announced that scientists have identified a new variant of the COVID-19 virus which could spread faster than the previous strain. Based on preliminary modelling data, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread significantly more quickly and could increase R by 0.4 or more. Johnson's CMO Chris Whitty on Saturday said that the United Kingdom has already informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) about the new strain of the COVID-19 virus.

UK imposes 'Tier 4' restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced 'Tier 4' restrictions in several cities due to the rapid spread of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus. All non-essential services, including gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, hairdresser shops, and other retail outlets will remain closed. Social contact restrictions have also been introduced in the 'Tier 4' areas, meaning not more than two people will be allowed to gather in public space. The places where 'Tier 4' curbs have been introduced, include Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings, London, and some counties in the East of England. 'Tier 4' restrictions will be reviewed again on December 30 and based on evidence further decision will be taken, said the Prime Minister's office.

Places of worship have not been closed as part of the restrictions and the Christmas bubble policy will no longer apply in 'Tier 4'. Christmas bubbles can continue in 'Tier 1', 'Tier 2', and 'Tier 3' places with up to three households allowed to meet on Christmas Day. The Prime Minister's office said that there is no evidence at the moment to suggest that the new variant causes a higher mortality rate, that it affects vaccines and treatments, or that testing will not detect cases.

