COAS Gen Mukund Naravane Visits The Northern Command Headquarters At Udhampur

The Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday visited the Northern Command headquarters at Udhampur. Gen Narvane was briefed by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command on the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and also in the hinterland. The Army Chief was also appreciative of the efforts put in by Northern Command to meet the challenges posed by inimical elements.

Gen Naravane lauds soldiers deployed on LoC

The Army Chief accompanied by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command visited troops on the Line of Control to review the prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of White Knight Corps.

On his visit, the COAS was briefed and updated by Lt Gen Harsha Gupta, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps and commanders on the ground and interacted with the soldiers deployed on the Line of Control as he lauded them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. The need to remain prepared for all contingencies was also reinforced by COAS during his interaction with the troops.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane commended the standard operating procedures institutionalized to ensure safe-secure environment and mission readiness of the troops. He conveyed his satisfaction on the people-friendly measures undertaken in quick timeframe.

Later in the day, General Manoj Mukund Naravane called on Girish Chandra Murmu, Lieutenant Governor, J&K and discussed prevailing security situation. LG Murmu was appreciative of the synergy between the Army, other security forces and the civil administration in maintaining peaceful law and order situation.

Watch: Indian Army Training Along The LoC In J&K

Gen Naravane visits Siachen War Memorial

Earlier on January 9, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane had visited and paid tribute at Siachen War Memorial. This was his maiden visit to any forward post after taking charge as India's 28th Army Chief. General Narawane laid a wreath at Siachen War Memorial to pay homage to the martyrs. He also interacted with the local Army officials. With temperatures touching as low as -50 degrees Celsius, the survival conditions are deeply challenging in Siachen.

