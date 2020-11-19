Colonel Rathore Enters TrueIndology Row With Social Media Do's & Dont's To Govt Officers

Following the recent uproar over IPS D Roopa Moudgill arguing with an 'anonymous' Twitter handle True Indology, BJP National Spokesperson Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday asserted that the government offices should be on social media but not government officers. Taking to Twitter, Col Rathore wrote that the government officer's 'handle should serve the citizens because that's why they are in office.' Perhaps in the private capacity, they may be on it but then they should not comment on religion/politics etc, the BJP Spokesperson added.

Government offices should be on social media but not government officers. Their handle should serve the citizens b’coz that’s why they are in office.

(Perhaps in private capacity they may be on it but then they should not comment on religion/politics etc)#BringBackTrueIndology — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 18, 2020

Political leaders react to True Indology Row

Doesn't befit IPS officers of the country to be arguing with anonymous Twitter Handles that too during working hours. Make a point, let it go, you aren't winning anything by arguing on SM! — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 18, 2020

Please count me in for any kind of financial assistance from my side for the Hindu cause. @TIinExile#BringBackTrueIndology — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 18, 2020

Hey @TwitterIndia, this is the second time you have unreasonably suspended one of the most informative and decent Twitter handles on your platform



#BringBackTrueIndology@TIinExile — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 18, 2020

Twitter suspends True Indology account

Popular Twitter account True Indology was suspended by Twitter hours after it got into an argument with IPS Officer D Roopa over the ban on firecrackers by several states. However, the exact reason for the suspension of the account is not yet. The two were having a long argument over whether crackers found a place in Indian scriptures. Several Twitter users have claimed that the True Indology account "just stated facts" and "gave evidence" to prove his point during the argument without "offending or hurting" anyone.

D Roopa said, 'Your time is up': True Indology

Speaking about the "magic that happened on Twitter," the owner of the page shared his side of the story and said, "One IPS officer from Bengaluru (Twitter India Head Quarters) issued directives to ban Diwali crackers. She said that crackers were not mentioned in ancient texts. I disagreed with her and showed her references from Ananda Ramayana and Skanda Purana."

The user further wrote, "She asked me for my personal details. I refused to divulge those details. She then said, "Your time is up". And boom. My account was suspended within 5 minutes. What a sweet coincidence! Twitter sent no mail. Gave no reason. Simply suspended my account. I did not divulge personal details. Hence, I was only digitally eliminated. What would have happened if I had? I shudder to think."

In another Instagram post said, "Yes, my account has been unfairly suspended. We all know why it was suspended. Yes, it is indeed very saddening and exasperating to see that all the time and efforts put in to cultivate the account went down the drain because somebody took it upon her ego. The account had good reach and it was quite handy in making a lot of people aware of the issues we face as a civilization. As such, it served as a potent weapon to make people aware. I will try to do what I can to restore my account." The user also thanked people who tweeted in his support.

Several Twitter users have claimed that the True Indology account "just stated facts" and "gave evidence" to prove his point during the argument without "offending or hurting" anyone. Several popular figures have come out in support of the account and have demanded Jack Dorsey-led Twitter restore it. Such is the support that #BringBackTrueIndology is the number one trend on the micro-blogging site at the time of publishing this article. This is not the first time that True Indology has faced action, as many on the Internet have pointed out.

