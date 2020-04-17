Moradabad: Police Identify 40 More People Involved In Attack Against Covid Health Workers

The Moradabad police on Friday identified more than 40 people involved in the attack of seven people including a doctor, health workers and policemen at Nawabpura locality in Moradabad district, who were trying to quarantine the family members of a patient who died of COVID-19. The police identified the culprits with the help of CCTV footage, photographs and videos of the incident just a day after the incident.

READ | After shameful Moradabad attack, Health department to halt door-to-door checkup: Sources

Teams formed to arrest the people, says ASP

Moradabad Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said teams had been formed to arrest newly identified people. The police are identifying the people who were present there and involved in the attack. Teams have been formed to arrest them. The police have identified more than 40 people, he added.

READ | IAS Association condemns shocking attack on Covid doctors & police in UP's Moradabad

A total of seven people were attacked by the mob which included a doctor, three medical workers and three policemen. Terming the attack as inhuman crime Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured strict action against the culprits and the National Security Act has been invoked against the accused. The mob also damaged the ambulance by pelting stones on it.

READ | Stones pelted at ambulance in UP's Moradabad; driver says shocking attack was pre-planned

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three people in Firozabad for allegedly abusing and trying to attack a team of the municipal corporation which was sanitising a locality under Linepar police station. Additional SP (City) Prabal Pratap Singh informed that when the team was sanitising an area, a few drops of the liquid splashed on a person’s clothes. He got three other members of his family and started abusing the officials and tried to attack the team. The team members around six people overpowered the family members and sought help from local police. Singh said three had been arrested, while one person was absconding. An FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident with relevant IPC sections.

READ | After shameful Moradabad attack, Health department to halt door-to-door checkup: Sources