Deepika Padukone Dons The Best Style There Is In Footwear And These Pictures Are Proof

Deepika Padukone has several times opted for big tulles, long train, and bright colours in her outfits. Her footwear choices stand seemingly classic, and there are times when Deepika donned experimental or out of the box, smart footwear. We pick our best from all her looks, which are a must add to your list of must-haves!

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Hints At Alia Bhatt's Marriage In An Interview With Anupama Chopra?

Nude plumps

Deepika Padukone has opted for nude plumps for several of her looks. Distinctively, the Padmaavat actor wore a pair for one of her Cannes look in 2018, where she paired a casual denim bottom with a white top. Pairing casuals with nudes is out of the box, yet chic!

Also Read | Times Deepika Padukone Floored The Audience As Rani Padmaavati

Classic red

Classic reds are constantly reoccurring footwear choice of Padukone. She recently wore them for a shoot with an oversized white set of jackets and denim. The contrast red plumps were just the pop of colour the look required.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone: Here Are Some Of Her Best Moments From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Heavy Boots

Deepika Padukone wore a pair of shiny boots in one of her shoots for a magazine publication. Otherwise, she has also donned heavy boots for her airport looks. The boots are just the right choice to complete a casual or semi-casual look.

Classic whites

Deepika Padukone’s airport looks include pairing white sneakers with multiple possibilities. She donned an athleisure look with whites and also a casual brunch look. The classic pairing is the right way to pep your boring look with style. Almost any casual look can be made to look lively with an addition of white.

Strappy heels

Deepika has donned strappy heels for several occasions. Her lime green tulle dress and nude straps heels are a rare but excellent pairing. Deepika’s footwear choices are bold and beautiful!

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Vs Anushka Sharma - A Comparison Of Their Careers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.