Complainant Against WSJ Seeks Its Bureau Chief's Deportation For 'anti-India' Behaviour

Legal Rights Observatory's Vinay Joshi has written to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday seeking immediate deportation of Eric Bellman, Deputy Bureau Chief, South Asia of The Wall Street Journal for "anti-India" behaviour. The Wall Street Journal is an American publication which is under the scanner for one of its reports, referencing IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder, in which they misquoted his brother.

WSJ stands by its report

As Delhi police probes into a complaint against Wall Street Journal's (WSJ's) report on IB officer Ankit Sharma murder, the WSJ has stood by its report quoting Sharma's brother - Ankur, stating that they have his quote's recording. The Delhi police which has received the case from Maharashtra Cyber Cell has met the Information & Broadcasting ministry regarding the same.

The complainant Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (activist group) had alleged that WSJ had allegedly 'misreported on Delhi violence and murder of IB official Ankit Sharma'. The complaint has accused WSJ of 'defaming a particular religion & spreading communal tension'. WSJ had alleged that a Hindu mob chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' had murdered Ankit Sharma.

'Wall Street Journal is lying'

Moreover, WSJ had quoted Ankit's brother Ankur as having said that Ankit was killed by a mob chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', which he has refused. He said, "I never gave such a statement to the Wall Street Journal. This is a ploy to defame my brother and my family. Wall Street Journal is lying".

The report titled “India’s Ruling Party, Government Slammed Over Delhi Violence” claims that 'rioters armed with stones, rods, knives and even sword' had charged into the street where Sharma's home was situated, quoting Ankur. WSJ quoted Ankur saying, "they shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' [Glory to Lord Ram]; some even wore helmets'. Moreover, WSJ added Ankur stating 'they started throwing stones and bricks at the residents, who rushed to Ankit to help... Later, his body was found in a ditch."

Delhi govt announces Rs 1 crore compensation

The Delhi government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) official killed in Delhi violence.

“Ankit Sharma was a brave IB officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of them. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore and job to one of his family members. May his soul rest in peace,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter in Hindi.

Sharma lived in Chand Bagh, one of the worst affected localities in violence-hit Northeast Delhi. His body was pulled out of a drain on Wednesday morning.

