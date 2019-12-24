Complaint Filed Against Sonia, Priyanka, Others For Provocative Speeches Against CAA

A complaint was filed against Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others for delivering provocative speeches against the new Citizenship law. The complaint was filed by advocate Pradeep Gupta in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The complaint filed by the UP based advocate also includes the names of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and journalist Ravish Kumar.

The UP court admitted the complaint and has listed the matter for hearing on January 24. According to the complaint, the alleged speeches were delivered by the leaders against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The citizenship will be given to that who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Sonia Gandhi

Earlier on December 22, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had slammed and said that she is provoking people rather than appealing for peace.

While addressing the media, Naqvi said, "be it the issue of CAA or NRC, it is very clear that with a blanket of lies, one cannot hide the truth. But some people are attempting to use lies to hide the clear truth. They are trying to misguide people and also generate fear in the minds of a certain part of society. But let me tell you, they will not succeed in their means. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have clearly stated that there is no question on the citizenship of Indians. There must not be any fear in Indian citizens regarding it. Unfortunately Sonia Gandi for the past few days, instead of appealing for peace, she is rather provoking people. For this, we need to come together and show our strength and showcase our brotherhood."

