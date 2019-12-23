Delhi Police Seeks More Time To Carry Out An Investigation Into Owaisi's 2014 Hate Speech

In a recent development to a complaint against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi's alleged 2014 hate speech, the Delhi Police on Monday sought more time from the court to carry out an investigation into the matter.

Delhi's Karkardooma court will now hear the matter on January 15, 2020. In an earlier reply filed by the city police, it had stated that it served notices to a news channel to provide an unedited complete video copy of Owaisi's speech. In response to this, the channel stated that they could not find the video from 2014.

The channel further added that as per Section 5.3 of the Telecom Regulation Authority of India (TRAI), "the company shall keep a record of the content uplinked for a period of ninety days and produce the same before any agency of the government, as and when required."

Police had registered an FIR after the court's direction in 2015

The police had registered an FIR against Owaisi on the court's order in 2015. The FIR was filed under the charges of promoting enmity among religious groups, criminal conspiracy, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Earlier last year, the city police had filed a closer report on the FIR. In its closer report, the police informed that nothing could be discovered about the source or authenticity of the said video. As a result of which, it was not possible to gather any evidence against the proof warranting the filing of challan against him.

The court had earlier asked for a response from the cops based on a protest petition filed by Ajay Gautam asserting that it has not inquired or recorded the statement of the applicant, nor have carried out an investigation against the accused in the last three years due to his "high political influence".

(With inputs from ANI)