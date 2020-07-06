Last Updated:

Congress Touts Dalai Lama's '4 Hours' With Nehru After Escaping China, In 85th B'day Wish

On Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's 85th birthday, Senior Congress leader & RS MP Jairam Ramesh posted a message wishing the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Dalai Lama

On Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's 85th birthday, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted a message wishing the Nobel Peace Prize winner. Ramesh posted a photo of  The Dalai Lama with former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and highlighted that the former fled to India 61 years ago from the Chinese annexation of Tibet.

'The Dalai Lama is a youthful 85 today'

The Rajya Sabha MP recalled that on April 24 1959, Nehru spent 4 hours with Dalai Lama in Mussoorie and shared the "fascinating" verbatim record of their conversation. He also said that he wished that the spiritual leader continues to inspire the world for many more years.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent Charge) Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister greeted the Dalai Lama on his birthday.

On his 85th birthday, Dalai Lama shared a video message saying that it is not possible for people to hold a huge celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic and it is "not necessary" either. 

'if you want to celebrate my birthday...'

The Dalai Lama said, "Today is July 6th -- my birthday. It is not possible for large numbers of people to hold a big celebration because of the restrictions due to the pandemic and it's not necessary either. However, if you want to celebrate my birthday, I'd like to ask you to recite the Mani mantra at the least a thousand times."  He added that may everyone be happy.

Dalai Lama's birthday comes at a time when India and China's relations have become tense due to the border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Dalai Lama is also not liked by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and is considered a threat over Tibet's freedom.  The Tibetan spiritual leader has exiled himself in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959.

