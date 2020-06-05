Lisa Ray Helps Her Fans Catch The Live Saka Dawa 2020 Ceremony By Dalai Lama

Lisa Ray recently threw some light on the occasion of Saka Dawa, which is a month that aims at honouring Buddha’s life. She put up details about how people can be a part of the auspicious ceremony being carried out by Dalai Lama, without actually stepping out of their houses this year. Her gesture has been appreciated by many people who had been looking for an alternative on the special day.

Lisa Ray’s way of celebrating Saka Dawa 2020

On the occasion of Saka Dawa 2020, a number of people have been missing out on the chance to be a part of the main ceremony which happens in the presence of Dalai Lama. Actor Lisa Ray decided to guide her followers on how they can be a part of the ceremony while they are settled at home in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. She posted two pictures from the ceremony happening online while she also shared the link in the caption. In the pictures posted, the 14th Dalai Lama could be seen performing the ceremony in order to honour the life and learnings of the great Buddha. In the first picture posted, Dalai Lama could be seen putting his hands together in devotion. In the second picture, he was seen talking to a few people who follow the same path as him. They could all be seen taking proper precautions as they were spotted maintaining social distance while also covering their nose and mouth with masks.

Read Lisa Ray Teaches How To Flirt Even While Social Distancing; Watch Here

Also read Lisa Ray Fondly Remembers Late Designer Wendell Rodricks On 60th Birth Anniversary

In the caption for the post, actor Lisa Ray has tried to explain the significance of the day. She has written that the pictures show His Holiness Dalai Lama leading a ceremony for cultivating the awakening of minds. Lisa Ray has written that the ceremony is live streaming from Dharamshala for the convenience and safety of the people. She has written that people can go to the official website of Dalai Lama if they wish to watch the ceremony on the occasion of Saka Dawa. Lisa Ray has also mentioned that the day marks the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Shakyamuni. Have a look at the pictures with the link from Lisa Ray’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Lisa Ray Instagram

Read Lisa Ray, Shibani Dandekar And Other Celebs Support 'Black Out Tuesday'

Also read "Irrfan Khan's Favourite Song, 'Lag Jaa Gale' Is A Reminder For Us All," Says Lisa Ray

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.