Your 61 Years In India Have Inspired Us: US Wishes Dalai Lama On 85th B'day, Needles China

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster on Monday wished Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama on his 85th Birthday saying that it was a privilege to work with him and further the common values shared by America and Tibet. "The 61 years you have spent in India has inspired all of us. Your perseverance and achievement are a testament to the power of religious faith and non-violent resistance and standing firm against injustice," said the US Ambassador in his video message.

"You have described yourself as a child of India. As the US Ambassador to India It is our privilege to work with you to advance our ties and the values that Americans and Tibetans share," he added. Ever since the annexation of Tibet by China and the subsequent uprising in 1959, the Tibetan Spiritual leader has been based in India.

Dalai Lama celebrates 85th birthday

On his 85th birthday, Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama shared a video message saying that it is not possible for people to hold a huge celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic for his birthday and it is "not necessary" either.

"Today is July 6th -- my birthday. It is not possible for large numbers of people to hold a big celebration because of the restrictions due to the pandemic and it's not necessary either. However, if you want to celebrate my birthday, I'd like to ask you to recite the Mani mantra at the least a thousand times." He added that may everyone be happy. He had on the previous day addressed people in Taiwan, and the US wish comes at a time that several countries are engaged in tensions with China

