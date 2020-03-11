'Couldn't Retain Power For 15 Months': Punia Laments To Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Introspection

After the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress, party leader and Rajya Sabha member PL Punia has called for introspection in Congress asking whether Scindia alone was responsible for the party's debacle, seemingly questioning whether the fault lies within the party as well. Punia also brought to the notice of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi that despite 15 years of BJP's misrule (as claimed by Punia) in Madhya Pradesh, Congress couldn't retain power even for 15 months.

— P L Punia (@plpunia) March 10, 2020

'Personal interest got better of Scindia'

While reiterating the need for party introspection, Punia has also raised questions on Scindia for joining BJP, alleging that Scindia has quit Congress and joined BJP solely for his personal interest. "He kept speaking up and fighting for Congress. The person who was always opposed to the ideology of RSS and BJP has now joined them. Certainly, his personal interest got the better of him," said Punia adding, "he (Scindia) was given due respect and position in the party so it is wrong to say that he was not respected in the party."

Speaking over the current situation, Punia asserted confidence in Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh's leadership. He also added that the Madhya Pradesh government is safe and sound. However, the numbers speak against them after the resignation of 22 MLAs who are loyal to Scindia.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly has a strength of 230 members. Two members have died since then one each from BJP and Congress making the current effective strength of the House is 228 with two seats vacant.

Of the 228 MLAs: Congress has 114 MLAs while BJP has 107, BSP - 2 MLAs (including 1 suspended), Samajwadi Party - 1 MLA, Independents - 4 MLAs. The MP government has the support of two MLAs from the BSP, one Samajwadi Party MLA and four are independents. However, after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia, the overall strength of the Assembly will fall to 206, and the magic number required to form the government will be 104. In that case, the Congress would be left with just 92 MLAs, while the BJP would still be having 107 MLAs in the State Assembly, a comfortable number to form the government, depending on how the Governor takes his decisions.

