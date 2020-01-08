Congress Spokesperson Slammed For Sexist Comment During ‘Puchta Hai Bharat’

After a Congress spokesperson Nagma made objectionable comments on Republic Bharat’s primetime show ‘Puchta Hai Bharat,’ an author and journalist Advaita Kala took to Twitter and slammed the spokesperson for her sexist comments. Kala explained how the Nagma’s comments outraged all the people present on the debate panel.

This happened as the Congress spokesperson was having an argument with Activist Barkha Trehan.

Shocking and sexist statement by female Congress spokesperson on Republic Bharat. So much for “progressive” values. Outraged every woman on the panel - here is @barkhatrehan16 responding. https://t.co/HktVXRmyVA — Advaita Kala / अद्वैता काला (@AdvaitaKala) January 7, 2020

Congress spokesperson's comment

As the debate over ‘capital punishment’ was airing on Republic Bharat, the Congress spokesperson Nagma was having a discussion about capital punishment announced for Nirbhaya’s rape convicts’ with Barkha Trehan. As the argument got a little heated, the conversation digressed to JNU violence. After that Nagma started criticising the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme by the Modi government.

Nagma said, “The daughters of the countries are still not safe, please stop the nonsense, people like you don’t want to focus on important issues rather you just want to come to the debates all dented and painted. (Ban Sawar Ke).” This quickly escalated and enrage everyone in the panel.

'Dented and painted'

Back in 2012, when the people took to the street to protest against the brutal Nirbhaya rape and murder case, Abhijit Mukherjee -- son of former President Pranab Mukherjee -- made sexist comments on the women protesters, calling them 'dented and painted'. He derided the massive protests in Delhi against the gang-rape of Nirbhaya. Mukherjee also alleged that the women who were protesting against the case did not seem to be college going girls.

He said, "Women who are participating in candle-light vigils and those who are protesting have no connection with ground reality. These pretty ladies coming out to protest are 'highly dented and painted'," he said in an interview to a media outlet. "I have my doubts... how many of these women are students... women in these age groups are generally no longer students."

Nirbhaya’s convicts to be hanged on Jan 22

On Tuesday, the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. They will be hanged till death on January 22 at 7 am. Until then, the convicts can exercise the remaining legal remedies. All the convicts were produced before the court via video-conferencing.

Earlier, the court reserved its order after hearing the arguments from the counsels of all the parties in the case. In December, the matter was adjourned, giving time to the rapists of Nirbhaya to exercise their remaining legal remedies.

