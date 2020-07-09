Congress Wants Centre To Move ICJ Again In Kulbhushan Jadhav Case, Rubbishes Pak's Claims 

In line with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Congress on Wednesday rubbished the claims made by Pakistan on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, thereby negating the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said that one cannot expect anything from Pakistan and urged the government to approach the ICJ once again.

Singhvi said, "We have to put our faith in the Indian government. It must go flat out to ensure legal rights are granted to Kulbhushan Jadhav. They (Government of India) should move heaven and earth, they should make applications in the ICJ, the matter has not ended. They should create an adverse public opinion globally that how can a man who is defenceless not be allowed to exercise these rights," he added.

Pakistan's incredulous claim on Jadhav

Speaking at a press conference arranged by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry earlier in the day, Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan mentioned that an ordinance promulgated in May had allowed Jadhav, his legal representative, or a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. He said that this was on the lines of the ICJ verdict of July 2019. Ahmed claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a review plea in the Islamabad High Court despite being invited by the Pakistani authorities to do so on June 17. He added that Jadhav had instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition.

Jadhav having business dealings in Iran was abducted by Pakistan in March 2016. After a military court awarded him a death sentence on the charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017, India moved the ICJ. In its verdict dated July 17, 2019, the ICJ asked Pakistan to effectively review and reconsider Jadhav's sentence and conviction. Moreover, Jadhav's death sentence was stayed until the completion of this process. Additionally, the ICJ directed Pakistan to allow India consular access to Jadhav.

