Containment Operations In Delhi's Bengali Market Area To Be Scaled Down From May 4

New Delhi District Magistrate Tanvi Garg on Sunday directed the scaling down of containment operations in the Bengali Market area of the national capital with effect from May 4. She mentioned that the Bengali Market area including Todarmal Road, Babar Lane, and School Lane was declared a containment zone on April 8 after three COVID-19 cases were detected. However, no new case has been reported in this area for the last 28 days. According to the Delhi Health authorities, Bengali Market fulfilled the criteria laid down by the Ministry of Health for rolling back containment measures.

Moreover, medical screening of all residents of this area has already been done after which samples of symptomatic persons were reported negative. At the same time, the District Magistrate stressed that the medical authorities shall conduct regular follow-up. The Station House Officer of the area has been directed to keep strict vigil for ensuring the minimum movement of people. Additionally, the people living in the Bengali Market area have to maintain social distancing measures. So far, Delhi has recorded 4,122 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and 64 casualties.

Bengali Market and its adjacent areas which were declared as containment zones did not report any new case in the past 28 days. Hence, the containment process in the area to be scaled down from tomorrow, to ease the restrictions: Delhi Govt #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UBkoJtTMQ1 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Lockdown extended

The Central government has announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17. The new guidelines for the post-May 3 lockdown period grant more relaxations for Red zones, Orange zones, and Green zones. Educational institutions, hospitality services, malls, gyms, shopping malls, religious places of worship, gatherings, etc. shall remain prohibited in all the zones.

The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 7 pm and 7 am will not be allowed. Also, persons above the age of 65, persons having comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 have been directed to stay at home. Currently, there are 39,980 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 10,663 persons have recovered while 1,301 deaths have been reported.

