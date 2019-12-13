Controversy Over Lotus Symbol On Indian Passports; Here's The MEA's Explanation

As the opposition members in the lower house of the Parliament raised the issue of flower 'Lotus' being printed on the newly issued passports, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that this step is being taken by the government to enhance security features. The MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, said that this step will allow the authorities to identify fake passports. They reiterated that the government will be using other national symbols in rotation to ensure the same.

MEA spokesperson on using symbols on Passports

The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar, said, "This (Lotus) symbol is our national flower and it is part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports. These security features have been introduced as part of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines. Apart from the Lotus, other national symbols will be used on rotation. Right now it is lotus and then next month there will be something else. These are symbols connected with India such as a national flower or national animal".

Kerala Congress leader raises question

Kerala's Congress leader MK Raghavan raised the issue of flower 'Lotus' being printed on passports during the Zero Hour. He informed that the new passports brought for distribution in Kozhikode in Kerala have the symbol printed on it. Raghavan further alleged the government for "saffronisation" of the country as flower "Lotus" is the election symbol of BJP.

(With PTI Inputs)

