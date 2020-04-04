Javed Miandad Demands Death Penalty For Spot-fixers To 'set An Example' For Other Players

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad has demanded a stern action against spot-fixers in cricket to save the gentlemen's game from being tainted. In a video uploaded by the veteran on his YouTube channel, Miandad stated that players found guilty of corruption should be hanged. “Spot-fixers should be hanged because it is similar to killing someone and so the punishment should also be on the same lines. An example should be set so that no player even thinks about doing something like this," he said.

In the history of the game, several Pakistan players have been found guilty of the crime. Out of the 26 cricketers who have been convicted of spot-fixing in the history, 7 cricketers have been from Pakistan. These include Saleem Malik, Ata-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt, Danish Kaneria, and Sharjeel Khan. The players have often either been suspended from the game for a specific period of time as deemed by the cricketing boards or have also been banned for life.

READ | 'Don't Play Cricket, Do Films', Javed Miandad Tells Pak Players Worried About Hairstyles

'PCB is not doing right'

In the video posted by the former Pakistan skipper on Saturday, Miandad also stated that spot-fixing is against the teaching of Islam and should be treated accordingly. “PCB is not doing the right thing by forgiving them. People who bring these players back should be ashamed of themselves,” he said.

READ | Yuvraj Singh Criticised For Donating To Shahid Afridi's Foundation For COVID-19 Relief

Furthermore, he added, "I feel these players who are found guilty are not even sincere to their own families and parents or they would never do this. They are spiritually not clear. These activities are not good at all on humanitarian grounds and such people don’t deserve to live,” adding, "It is so easy for players to get involved in these corrupt practices, make money and then use their influence and connections to come back into the team."

READ | Coronavirus Strikes Cricket: Lancashire Cricket Club Chairman Passes Away

Javed Miandad's cricketing career

Javed Miandad has represented Pakistan at the highest level in 124 Tests and 233 One Day Internationals between 1975-1996. In his cricketing career of more than a couple of decades, the explosive batsman has featured in six editions of the World Cup. Only Mianadad and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar are the players who have played more than five World Cups.

READ | MS Dhoni's Friend Reveals One Thing Which Makes Former Skipper Angry; Read Here

The swashbuckling batsman was a part of Pakistan's first and only ODI World Cup triumph in 1992. He hung up his boots on March 9, 1996, after Pakistan's loss against arch-rivals India in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal. After retirement, he has tried his luck in commentary and has also coached the Pakistan team.