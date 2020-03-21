Amul Ad On 'Janta Curfew' Calls For National 'thaali Haath' Appreciation Amid Coronavirus

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation, Amul has come up with an advertisement urging for national appreciation of all those working round the clock to keep India safe amid global coronavirus outbreak. The company shared the ad on its official Twitter handle and it continues to garner netizen's approval with a shower of likes and retweets.

In the ad, Amul has it's iconic 'The Butter Girl' holding a 'thaali' as she makes some noise in the balcony. The ad's slugline read, "Khaali haath nahin, thaali haath thanks kijiye!". See it here.

#Amul Topical: National appreciation of all those working round the clock to keep India safe! pic.twitter.com/BWYphoXfRB — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 20, 2020

About 'Janta Curfew'

Amul came up with the iconic ad after the Prime Minister in his much-anticipated address to the nation on Thursday, March 19, urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread.

PM Modi stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. He added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for your support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

Furthermore, he added, "With the Janata Curfew in force, people should not move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state governments to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew."

(Pic Credit: @Amul_Coop / Twitter)