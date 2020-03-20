The Debate
Virender Sehwag Champions PM Modi's Call For 'Janta Curfew', Suggests Ways To Spend Time

General News

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Friday championed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the nationwide 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM

Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Friday championed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag stated that it is not a curfew but rather a 'care for you' measure. He stated that everyone needs to come together to fight the pandemic but not gather around at any place adding that everyone wishes to spend time with their family and now is the time. The former explosive batsmen also suggested a few ways to kill time while remaining at home.

READ | Virat Kohli Lauds PM Modi's Speech On COVID-19, Appeals To Citizens To Follow Guidelines

Earlier, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday had urged the citizens of the country to adhere to the norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Kohli appealed to everyone to be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by COVID-19.

READ | PM Modi Issues 'Janta Curfew' Call For Sunday From 7 AM Till 9 PM Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Janta Curfew on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges. 

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Surpasses 9,300, Total Cases At 227,761

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

READ | Taj Hotel In Lucknow To Shut Down Until Further Orders After Kanika Kapoor's Stay

First Published:
