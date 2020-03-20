Virender Sehwag Champions PM Modi's Call For 'Janta Curfew', Suggests Ways To Spend Time

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Friday championed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag stated that it is not a curfew but rather a 'care for you' measure. He stated that everyone needs to come together to fight the pandemic but not gather around at any place adding that everyone wishes to spend time with their family and now is the time. The former explosive batsmen also suggested a few ways to kill time while remaining at home.

This #JantaCurfew is not a curfew but Care for you. Hum sabko ekjut rehna hai par ikattha nahi hona hai.

Sabki khwaish rehti thi ki gharwaalon ke saath samay bita paayein. Ab woh samay aur mauka mila hai.

Ghar mein Carrom, Ludo ,Saanp Seedhi khelkar purani yaadein taza kijiye — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 20, 2020

Gharwaalon ke saath ghar mein baithkar mast baatein kijiye,antakshari kheliye, kitaabein padiye, apne favourite shows dekhiye, yoga/exercise kijiye,naye naye dishes try kijiye,

Par please ghar se mat nikliyega,aap se dil se vinanti karta hoon.

Kisi bhi bheed ka hissa nahi baniye — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 20, 2020

Kisi ko party na dein,na lein. Bahaar khelne na jaayein. Poori zindagi padhi hai uske liye.Apne aas paas swachta rakhein. Aapki zimedaari na sirf aapke jeevan ki hai balki jis jiske sampark mein aa rahe ho un sabki hai. Apne aap ke saath rehne ka mauka kam milta hai,ganvaiyee mat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 20, 2020

Earlier, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday had urged the citizens of the country to adhere to the norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Kohli appealed to everyone to be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by COVID-19.

Janta Curfew on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

