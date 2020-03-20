PM Narendra Modi Thanks Saina Nehwal For Supporting & Encouraging 'Janta Curfew'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, came forward to hail Badminton champion Saina Nehwal for supporting the 'Janta Curfew' which will be observed on Sunday to fight the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. Nehwal has often praised the Prime Minister's various social intiatives. She had joined the BJP in January 2020.

'Let us heed': PM Modi

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi urged all the citizens of India to heed the important words of the champion shuttlers after the 2012 Olympic bronze medal winner had earlier pledged to strictly follow Janta Curfew this Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm so that we strengthen India’s fight against the coronavirus. The badminton sensation also added that it will help in bringing everyone together and that everyone will stand strong as a nation in this critical time.

Let us heed these important words of our champion shuttlers. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/oLNZSoYMoIhttps://t.co/HyVzkS03Qt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

Janta Curfew on March 22

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

Furthermore, he added, "With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state governments to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew."

PM Modi's 9 appeals

1. Every India should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential.

2. Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only.

3. Dutifully observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, 22nd March 2020 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

4. At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janta Curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff)

5. Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so.

6. Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy.

7. Do not cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners.

8. Do not indulge in panic buying. India has enough food and ration supplies.

