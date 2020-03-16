Coronavirus: Bodoland Territorial Council Elections Likely To Be Postponed

With the State government of Assam putting a restriction on mass gathering, the elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) might get postponed. Polls for the Council are scheduled on April 4.

As campaigning for the BTC elections is on in full swing, uncertainty looms over the April 4 polling as the State government has restricted mass gatherings in view of the nCov-19 outbreak. Even though no positive cases have been reported so far in the State, the government is taking no chances.

Sources in the State Election Commission have informed Republic Media Network, that the Commission is discussing the possibilities of postponing the April 4 elections. Several rounds of meetings have already taken place ever since the State government went on a war footing on Sunday.

It has also been learned that in order to arrest any possible outbreak of nCov-19 in the State, the Commission might also put restrictions on the ongoing campaigning for the BTC polls.

Several political parties have already informed the State Election Commission that in view of public safety, they have no objection to the possible change in dates of the polls.

Briefing the media and issuing a notification, Chief Secretary of Assam, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, ordered all schools, colleges, universities, multiplexes, cinema halls, mini cinema halls, gyms, and swimming pools to remain closed till March 29.

The State government has already set up isolation wards at several places including Guwahati. Even though some suspected cases have been reported, there are no confirmed or positive cases as of now.

It may be mentioned that the State was gripped with a fear psychosis earlier this month as a tourist who spent several days in the State, was tested positive upon his arrival in neighboring Bhutan. Following that, around 400 people who came in his contact during his stay in Assam were quarantined. However, none were tested positive. The cruise vessel MV Mahabahu too had to undergo a quarantine period and last week the authorities gave clearance to the vessel.

