Swaminarayan Events Postponed Across Country To Combat Spread Of Coronavirus

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has postponed all events across the country in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Various places and events across the country have been either postponed or cancelled because of the virus.

Swaminarayan events cancelled

"All Sunday, weekly and daily sabhas, events and festivals like Murti-Pratistha, Patotsav, Poonam, Ekadashi etc. for all age groups at all BAPS Swaminarayan Shikharbaddh Mandirs, Hari Mandirs, and Satsang centres across India to be postponed," BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said. "Darshan and Abhishek (where applicable) at all BAPS Swaminarayan Mandirs in India will remain open as usual," the statement added.

110 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India till Sunday evening with two reported deaths.

Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus, including shutting down schools, universities, malls and other places where a large number of people can gather. Multiple firms have also implemented work from home so as to not expose the employees to the virus.

The Union government has announced a travel ban and suspended all visas. All existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Globally, around 6,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 1,69,000 people and has spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

