Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Fresh Guidelines For Re-opening Of Schools, Colleges

DDMA will hold a meeting on Friday, 4 February 2022, in view of the dropping COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, will chair the virtual meeting, where Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present.
According to a report by news agency PTI, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, on Wednesday, accused the AAP government of discriminating against gyms and spas, and demanded that they be reopened.
"Restrictions like weekend curfew and odd-even have been removed from the markets. Along with this, restaurants, bars, and cinemas have also been allowed with 50 percent capacity. Why is discrimination being done only with gyms and spas?" Bidhuri asked, as quoted by PTI.
Mumbai's daily coronavirus count again dropped below the 1,000-mark as it reported 827 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while seven more patients died due to the infection, the city civic body said.
With these additions, the tally of coronavirus infections rose to 10,49,348, while the death toll increased to 16,647, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.
Mumbai reported a dip of 301 cases from a day ago and the daily tally again went below 1,000. On Wednesday, the financial capital had reported 1,128 cases and 10 fatalities after recording 803 infections and seven fatalities on Tuesday.
The daily positivity rate (cases detected per 100 tests), however, increased to 2.29 per cent from 2.44 per cent from a day ago.
In the last 24 hours, 36,082 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city, nearly 10,000 fewer than the previous day, taking their cumulative count to 1,54,23,088, the bulletin said.
With 1,366 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 10,22,292, it said.
The city's coronavirus recovery rate is 97 per cent.
The case doubling rate of Mumbai jumped to 623 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between January 27 and February 2 was 0.11 per cent, the civic body said.
In view of the declining cases of COVID-19 observed across the country, the Centre and state governments have lifted various pandemic-induced restrictions and allowed schools, colleges, and educational institutions to reopen. The Union Education Ministry has issued a slew of guidelines for the reopening of educational institutions in various parts of the country.
The guidelines aim to ensure a smooth transition from virtual classes to physical classroom learning by preparing bridge courses, focusing on students who need extra interventions, ensuring that every student reads books beyond those in the syllabus, and implementing remedial programs. The states and union territories have been directed to follow the latest guidelines and add these modified rules to the existing standard operating procedures (SoPs) for the reopening of schools. "State and UT governments may decide at their level whether their schools are required to get the consent of the parents of the students attending the physical classes," they said.
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asserted that with effective vaccination in place, India has been able to tackle the third COVID wave without facing severe infections and a high fatality rate. After reflecting upon the higher rate of vaccination drives across the country, the health minister noted that during the recent wave, it was proved that the vaccines are effective in saving lives and ‘clear evidence has emerged that the COVID-19 vaccines have been protecting people.’
Asserting upon their statement, the health ministry informed that around 167.88 crore doses have been administered in the country so far and around 96% of people above 18 years of age have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and around 76% of the eligible adult population has been jabbed with the second dose. As per the data shared by Health Ministry, 1.35 crore people were given the precaution dose.