Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Fresh Guidelines For Re-opening Of Schools, Colleges

DDMA will hold a meeting on Friday, 4 February 2022, in view of the dropping COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, will chair the virtual meeting, where Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, on Wednesday, accused the AAP government of discriminating against gyms and spas, and demanded that they be reopened.

"Restrictions like weekend curfew and odd-even have been removed from the markets. Along with this, restaurants, bars, and cinemas have also been allowed with 50 percent capacity. Why is discrimination being done only with gyms and spas?" Bidhuri asked, as quoted by PTI.