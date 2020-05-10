India's Coronavirus Cases Almost At 63,000; With 2109 Deaths And 19358 Recoveries

The Union Health Ministry has stated that the number of Coronvirus cases in India has increased to 62,939 with the death toll rising to 2109. In its daily update, the central government's data also added that 19,357 patients had recovered from the virus.

Cases continue to spike in India

With 20,228 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country. The state has recorded 779 deaths. Gujarat is the second-worst affected state, with a total of 7796 cases and 472 deaths.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that there is no need to anticipate worst-case situation with regard to COVID-19 pandemic in India like in some developed countries."Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3 per cent and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9 per cent, these are very good indicators. The doubling rate for the last 3 days has been about 11 days, for last 7 days it has been 9.9 days," he said.

"We have dedicated 843 hospitals exclusively for COVID-19 patients which have about 1,65,991 beds. Across the country, there are 1,991 dedicated COVID-19 health centres which have 1,35,643 beds. These beds include isolation as well as ICU beds," he added.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry announced that it will be sending Central teams to 10 COVID-19 hit states, which are witnessing high case-load and surge in numbers. The Central teams will be sent to states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"The teams will assist the state health departments in facilitating the management of the COVID-19 outbreak," said a ministry statement. As per the statement, the teams will comprise a senior Health Ministry official, a Joint Secretary level nodal officer and a public health expert. The teams will support the state health departments in the implementation of containment measures in the affected areas, districts and cities. The 10 teams which will be sent will be in addition to 20 central teams that had already been sent to the high case load districts.

