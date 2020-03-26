Good Move? Maharashtra To Continue Urgent Pre-Monsoon Works During Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid the national lockdown for 21 days due to the Coronavirus crisis, the Maharashtra government has issued revised protocol to be followed by the citizens during the three-week-long curfew. While many of the guidelines follow those issued by the Centre earlier, one additional one that sticks out is that all the urgent pre-monsoon related works will continue during the lockdown.

Revised guidelines by Govt of Maharashtra

Read: Lockdowns buying time & reducing pressure, but won't extinguish epidemics alone: WHO chief

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi urged people not to panic and stated that the essential goods are services will be available during the lockdown.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

Read: COVID-19: Tripura to engage SHGs to distribute food among poor during lockdown

The Coronavirus crisis

As of date, India has reported over 600 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 115 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, twelve people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, India has been put under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Presently, there are around 471,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 21,293 people. Meanwhile, around 114,642 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: United Nations not interested in discussing Coronavirus because UNSC March Chair is China?

Read: Congress' Gaurav Gogoi adds new skill to his repertoire amid Coronavirus lockdown