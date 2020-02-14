COVID - 19: Death Toll In China Reaches Nearly 1,500, Over 64,600 People Infected

Amid China's coronavirus epidemic, a rise in the death toll has been witnessed in the country on Thursday with a total number of 1,483 deaths. According to the Central province's health commission, 116 more deaths and 4,823 new cases have been reported that majorly involve clinically diagnosed patients.

Further, according to reports, over 64,600 people have been infected with the Coronavirus in China.

About the Coronavirus

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Coronaviruses are transmitted between animals and people. WHO stated that "detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans."

WHO further stated that common signs of the virus include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. Further, in severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure or can even prove to be fatal.

Speaking about the preventions, WHO said that regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing is necessary.

Wuhan on lockdown

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, China has put Wuhan and Huanggang under a lockdown, suspending public transport in and out of the city, stated international reports. The virus which was first reported to the World Health Organization on December 31 is currently under investigation by scientists to understand the destructive potential of the new virus, known as 2019-nCoV, as per reports.

