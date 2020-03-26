Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'useful Idea' To Help Fight Coronavirus, See Post

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. He is also quite active on social media and he keeps sharing daily updates with his fans. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Twitter where he talked about isolation wards for people who have been affected with the coronavirus (COVID-19). Take a look at some more details about Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter post.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan And Manmohan Desai’s Films That Define Glorious Days Of Cinema

Amitabh Bachchan's idea to fight Coronavirus

The actor shared a picture of a comment on his Instagram. The post said that the government should occupy the spaces available inside trains since they are not currently working. It said that each train has 20 rooms that can be used and there are 3000 trains approximately all over India that means 60,000 beds can be used as isolation wards. This is not the first time the actor has shown concern towards the disease. He has also shared pictures and videos where he talked about social distancing and how to fight against the coronavirus. His videos are also featuring on TikTok, YouTube and other social media platforms.

T 3481 - A most useful idea given on my Insta as a comment :

🙏🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/iV0Ikcs4oV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Appeals People To Follow 21-day Lockdown, Calls It 'life-giving'

T 3481 - A study in the @TheLancet shows that coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples.

Come on India, we are going to fight this!

Use your toilet: हर कोई, हर रोज़, हमेशा । Darwaza Band toh Beemari Band! @swachhbharat @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/VSMUHdjXKG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Workout Selfie & Urges Everyone To 'build Resistance And Fight'

T 3481 -" Social Distancing " .. The ingenuity of the Indian .. disciplined, careful, and filled with the observance of its duty .. remain safe , follow instructions ..👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

🙏🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳

JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/f8IFYcIClp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2020

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Comic Books That Could Have Been Made Into Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.