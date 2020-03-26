The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'useful Idea' To Help Fight Coronavirus, See Post

Bollywood News

Amitabh recently shared a post on his Twitter account that talked about an idea to create more spaces for the patients who are suffering from the coronavirus.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. He is also quite active on social media and he keeps sharing daily updates with his fans. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Twitter where he talked about isolation wards for people who have been affected with the coronavirus (COVID-19). Take a look at some more details about Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter post.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan And Manmohan Desai’s Films That Define Glorious Days Of Cinema

Amitabh Bachchan's idea to fight Coronavirus 

The actor shared a picture of a comment on his Instagram. The post said that the government should occupy the spaces available inside trains since they are not currently working. It said that each train has 20 rooms that can be used and there are 3000 trains approximately all over India that means 60,000 beds can be used as isolation wards. This is not the first time the actor has shown concern towards the disease. He has also shared pictures and videos where he talked about social distancing and how to fight against the coronavirus. His videos are also featuring on TikTok, YouTube and other social media platforms.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Appeals People To Follow 21-day Lockdown, Calls It 'life-giving'

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Workout Selfie & Urges Everyone To 'build Resistance And Fight'

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Comic Books That Could Have Been Made Into Movies

 

 

 

