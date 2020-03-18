The Debate
Coronavirus: EAM Jaishankar Meets Officials At Delhi Airport, Lauds Their Efforts

General News

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met on Tuesday met with officials of the Delhi Airport to boost their morale.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jaishankar

Amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus, which has now recorded more than 130 positive cases in India, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met on Tuesday met with officials of the Delhi Airport to boost their morale. Jaishankar at the airport spoke to the officials of immigration, health, security and airport officials and lauded their "exceptional efforts" during these difficult times. 

In the wake of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Airport is taking all possible measures to combat and prevent the virus threat from spreading further. The airport administration has taken to Twitter to display the precautionary measure it has taken to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to more 130 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, three deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi, West Delhi and Mumbai respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

(With Agency Inputs) 

