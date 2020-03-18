Coronavirus: EAM Jaishankar Meets Officials At Delhi Airport, Lauds Their Efforts

Amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus, which has now recorded more than 130 positive cases in India, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met on Tuesday met with officials of the Delhi Airport to boost their morale. Jaishankar at the airport spoke to the officials of immigration, health, security and airport officials and lauded their "exceptional efforts" during these difficult times.

India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine. Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials @DelhiAirport who are responding to #COVID challenge. pic.twitter.com/mfMb5wZGcG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 17, 2020

Thank them for their exceptional effort in these difficult times. That too, with great courtesy and a warm smile. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 17, 2020

In the wake of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Airport is taking all possible measures to combat and prevent the virus threat from spreading further. The airport administration has taken to Twitter to display the precautionary measure it has taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Glimpses of Delhi Airport taking precautions to stay safe and keep #coronavirus away from our doorstep. Now is the time to prepare for COVID-19. Simple precautions and planning can make a big difference.#coronavirusindia #Coronavid19 pic.twitter.com/EfxUgZpDZv — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) March 9, 2020

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to more 130 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, three deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi, West Delhi and Mumbai respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

(With Agency Inputs)

