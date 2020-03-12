Congress' Manish Tewari Attacks IPL Even Extraneous Of Coronavirus; Demands Cancellation

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Thursday demanded the Narendra Modi government to ban the Indian Premier League this year in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. Contending that the IPL had reduced cricket to a “spectacle”, he observed that it should not become a health risk for the spectators. Highlighting the need to defeat “vested interest”, he called upon the Centre to invoke the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for cancelling IPL 2020.

IPL has reduced gentleman’s game Cricket to a spectacle.

It should not be allowed to become a health risk to people of India due to CoronaVirus Pandemic

It should be cancelled by invoking -Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

LET VESTED INTEREST NOT PLAY WITH PEOPLE’S LIVES. #BANIPLNOW — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) March 12, 2020

The fate of IPL hangs in balance

Scheduled to commence on March 29, the fate of the IPL remains uncertain and will be decided at the league’s Governor Council meeting in Mumbai on March 14. As per PTI sources, the Centre’s decision to ban foreign visas barring for few categories such as diplomatic and employment till April 15 has put the availability of foreign players for the initial stages of IPL in serious doubt. Moreover, the postponement of the league is a difficult option due to the absence of another window in the international cricket calendar. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs advised against holding the IPL but stressed that the organizers were free to take any decision.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the effect of #coronavirus on IPL: I think it is for the organizers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision. pic.twitter.com/qFlpsrxU0D — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

.@BCCI should not allow spectators in the stadium for Cricket matches



Ticket money should be refunded.Ticket holders should be asked to submit it through registered posts-Refunded money be transferred through Banks



Don’t cancel. Matches be televised Live!#COVID19india — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) March 12, 2020

.@drharshvardhan

A request for you to kindly intervene.



Imagine 22,000 persons in the cricket stadium in close proximity for more than 8 hours-



And even one of them carrying the dreaded #Corona virus!



Please stop this gathering.



The matches can be telecast live! — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. Earlier in the day, India's Health Ministry observed that there were 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, including 56 Indians and 17 foreigners. Lav Aggarwal- Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry revealed that the Centre had evacuated 948 individuals comprising Indians as well as people belonging to countries such as the US, China, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

