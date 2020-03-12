The Debate
Congress' Manish Tewari Attacks IPL Even Extraneous Of Coronavirus; Demands Cancellation

Politics

Congress MP Manish Tewari demanded the Modi government to ban the IPL in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis, contending that it can become a health risk.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Thursday demanded the Narendra Modi government to ban the Indian Premier League this year in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. Contending that the IPL had reduced cricket to a “spectacle”, he observed that it should not become a health risk for the spectators. Highlighting the need to defeat “vested interest”, he called upon the Centre to invoke the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for cancelling IPL 2020.  

Read: Coronavirus: Shirdi Sai Baba Temple On High Alert, Installs 11 Infrared Thermometers

The fate of IPL hangs in balance

Scheduled to commence on March 29, the fate of the IPL remains uncertain and will be decided at the league’s Governor Council meeting in Mumbai on March 14. As per PTI sources, the Centre’s decision to ban foreign visas barring for few categories such as diplomatic and employment till April 15 has put the availability of foreign players for the initial stages of IPL in serious doubt. Moreover, the postponement of the league is a difficult option due to the absence of another window in the international cricket calendar. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs advised against holding the IPL but stressed that the organizers were free to take any decision.  

Read: Nick Kyrgios Braces Himself For No Tennis In 2020 As Coronavirus Wrecks Sports Industry

Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. Earlier in the day, India's Health Ministry observed that there were 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, including 56 Indians and 17 foreigners. Lav Aggarwal- Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry revealed that the Centre had evacuated 948 individuals comprising Indians as well as people belonging to countries such as the US, China, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Read: LaLiga Suspended Due To Coronavirus Outbreak; Real Madrid Training Ground Under Lockdown

Read: McLaren Withdraws From F1's Australian GP After Team-member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

 

