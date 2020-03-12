Coronavirus Testing Center In Gurgaon: Here Is Where To Get Yourself Checked

The global pandemic outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has left the world at a standstill. The outbreak has affected thousands of people globally leaving many industries, schools and even share markets at a loss. Although there is no cure for the disease yet, research is still underway.

ALSO READ | Tom Hanks And Wife Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus; Actor Shares An Insta Post

As of now, there are almost 73 confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus detected in India. According to various researchers and scientists, the number is only set to increase in the next few weeks. Due to the rising threat of Novel Coronavirus, the government of India has now made numerous healthcare facilities well-equipped enough to test any person for symptoms of coronavirus.

Sample collection guidelines

(Image courtesy: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Coronavirus test centres in Gurgaon

Since there are no coronavirus detection centres in Gurgaon, here is a list of the nearest detection centres that one can visit to get themselves checked at the earliest.

ALSO READ | 'We Have Been Vigilant, 820 Isolation Beds Ready': Uttar Pradesh Health Min On Coronavirus

1. All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Address: Sri Aurobindo Marg, Ansari Nagar, Ansari Nagar East, New Delhi, Delhi 110029.

In a recent interview, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that the centre is well equipped with all the facilities needed for fighting against coronavirus. The centre is also one of the first and major centres of detection and treatment for Novel Coronavirus in India. The centre also hosts some of the best, world-class doctors and equipment needed for treatment as well.

2. National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi

Address: 22, Sham Nath Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi, Delhi 110054.

The National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi has also joined hands with the government to fight off the pandemic Novel Coronavirus in the city. The hospital is also among one of the few centres to currently have equipment for testing the virus through a Real Time-PCR, followed by gene fingerprinting. According to an expert, this is one of the most effective ways of detecting the virus.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: CPI's Binoy Viswam Gives Notice In Rajya Sabha Over Prevention

In addition to these, the government has also opened 50 other test centres across the country where you can get yourself checked for coronavirus at the earliest. These mentioned test centres have all the necessary facilities and biosafety equipment to safely conduct tests. The government has also enabled 57 medical facilities to collect COVID-19 swabs which will then be sent to the test centres for checking.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), people should look out for initial symptoms of a Coronavirus which includes respiratory problems, coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. If you are suffering from any of the mentioned symptoms, then you must consult a medical professional at the earliest.

In addition to these, the WHO has listed down several other precautionary methods by which you can protect yourself from the deadly Novel Coronavirus. You can also take a look at the numerous guidelines listed down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to safeguard the country against the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Ministry of Health has also set up a 24-hour helpline number that you can connect to for further assistance.

Good morning!



Please make note of the Central 24x7 Helpline number for information and support on #COVID19 and share with others too. #SwasthaBharat#HelpUsToHelpYou pic.twitter.com/SyBJvCE0TA — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Could Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz Have Spread Coronavirus To Other NBA Teams They Played?