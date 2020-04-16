Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Maharashtra: Here Are The Areas That Are Sealed

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reportedly crossed the 10,000-mark in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. According to sources, 11 districts in Maharashtra are identified as Coronavirus hotspots. Strict lockdown is imposed on these districts.

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Maharashtra

Mumbai

Pune

Thane

Nagpur

Sangli

Ahmednagar

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Buldhana

Mumbai Suburban

Nashik

According to sources, some districts in Maharashtra are also declared as the non-hotspot districts. Here is a list of the non-hotspot districts in Maharashtra.

Akola

Latur

Satara

Ratnagiri

Osmanabad

Jalgaon

Sindhudurg

Raigad

Beed

Hingoli

Medical Education and Drugs Department, Maharashtra has updated the comprehensive reports. These reports contain a statistical representation of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. According to the report as per April 16, 10 am, the number of total cases in Maharashtra has reached 2916. There are 226 new cases according to the latest report. Total deaths in Maharashtra are 187 with a mortality rate of 6.41%. Here is a look at the latest report by the Medical Education and Drugs Department, Maharashtra.

According to reports, with 1896 cases and 114 deaths, Mumbai continues to be a major COVID-19 hotspot in Maharashtra. Moreover, a total of 52,000 laboratory samples have been tested. 69,738 people are under home quarantine and 5,617 individuals are in institutional quarantine.

Disclaimer: The numbers are taken from the official twitter handle of Medical Education and Drugs Department, Maharashtra. The numbers obtained are based on the reports as of April 14, 2020, at 10 am.

