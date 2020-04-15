Maharashtra MLA Charged For Violating Lockdown On Ambedkar Jayanti

Amid COVID-19 lockdown and rising cases, Independent MLA Ravi Rana and five others were on Tuesday booked by the police in Maharashtra's Amravati for allegedly violating the norms. The MLA and others had allegedly ventured out to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Maharashtra, an officer said.

Rana and others removed barricades installed by the police to reach the Irwin Square where they paid tributes at Ambedkar's statue at around 1 am, said Gadgenagar police station inspector Manish Thakare. Police have invoked section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as provided under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, against the MLA and his supporters, the officer added.



Lockdown violation in Mumbai on Tuesday evening

Around 2,000 migrant workers, who are stuck in Mumbai due to lockdown imposed to tackle the coronavirus, gathered in Bandra around 3 PM on Tuesday. Flouting the norms of social distancing and lockdown, the workers demanded transport arrangements to go back to their native places,as Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3. As per reports some also said that they had received a call about transport facilities been arranged for them. Some also said that the local administration had arranged ration for the 'migrant workers'. The crowd was dispersed only after Police resorted to lathi-charge. After vacating, the area was sanitised.

Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and extended full support. The Mumbai Police registered an FIR. Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149, 186(obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (disobeying order under this Act) of the Epidemic Act have been invoked. The case has been filed against 800-1000 unknown accused persons. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that a probe has been ordered to find out who spread the rumour that trains will be run to take migrant workers back to their states.

