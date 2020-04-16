Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Tamil Nadu: Here Are Areas That Are Sealed

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 12,000-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. According to reports, these districts in Tamil Nadu are identified as Coronavirus hotspots. Strict lockdown is imposed on these districts.

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Tiruchirappalli

Coimbatore

Tirunelveli

Erode

Vellore

Dindigul

Villupuram

Tirupur

Theni

Namakkal

Chengalpattu

Madurai

Tuticorin

Karur

Virudhunagar

Kanniyakumari

Cuddalore

Thiruvarur

Salem

Nagapattinam

According to reports, some districts in Uttar Pradesh are also declared as the non-hotspot districts. Here is a list of the non-hotspot districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Thanjavur

Triuvannamalai

Kanchipuram

Sivaganga

The Nilgiris

Kallakurichi

Ramanathapuram

As of April 16, 2020, Tamil Nadu has reported 25 new Coronavirus positive cases. The total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu are now 1267. Out of these, the total number of 180 patients have been occurred and discharged. The state has reported a total of 15 deaths so far.

Here is a look at the official tweet made on the official Twitter handle of National Health mission -Tamil Nadu.

In a video conference, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday termed the Coronavirus as "disease from wealthy people and not from poor". The CM said that Coronavirus was brought here by the rich who travelled abroad and other states in the or country. He added that people are afraid to talk to wealthy people due to the spread of this disease. Palaniswami said that this virus was not generated in Tamil Nadu.

