Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Tamil Nadu: Here Are Areas That Are Sealed

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 12,000-mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. According to reports, these districts in Tamil Nadu are identified as Coronavirus hotspots. Strict lockdown is imposed on these districts.
As of April 16, 2020, Tamil Nadu has reported 25 new Coronavirus positive cases. The total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu are now 1267. Out of these, the total number of 180 patients have been occurred and discharged. The state has reported a total of 15 deaths so far.
#UPDATE: 25 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu bringing the total count to 1,267 @CMOTamilNadu @Vijayabaskarofl @MoHFW_INDIA— National Health Mission - Tamil Nadu (@NHM_TN) April 16, 2020
In a video conference, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday termed the Coronavirus as "disease from wealthy people and not from poor". The CM said that Coronavirus was brought here by the rich who travelled abroad and other states in the or country. He added that people are afraid to talk to wealthy people due to the spread of this disease. Palaniswami said that this virus was not generated in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from ANI)
