Coronavirus Impact: Entry Of Foreigners Restricted In Delhi Gurdwaras

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has decided to restrict the entry of foreign nationals in all Gurdwaras across Delhi. In a statement released by the committee, Gurudwaras in the national capital on Monday banned the entry of any foreign national who visited India in the recent past.

Those foreigners who have been in India less than 15 days since the quarantine actions picked up pace amid Coronavirus scare will not be allowed entry in the Gurudwaras here.

Entry of foreigners banned

"We have banned the entry of Foreigners who have recently come to the - less than 15 days ago - to contain the spreading of Coronavirus. Moreover, we have advised all devotees to carry their own piece of cloth to cover their heads as Gurudwaras will not provide it as it could be infected. We have also started sanitizing grills and all entry Gates of Gurudwaras every hour. We have strictly asked all Sewadars (a volunteer who offers his/her services to a Gurdwara or to the Sikh community free of charge) to wash their hands for 20 seconds every hour. We have organized counseling sessions for all Sewadars to make them aware about this pandemic" said Manjinder Singh Sirsa to Republic.

The decision has been taken in the wake of rising cases of Coronavirus in Delhi where Delhi Government in its fresh decision decides to shut gyms, spas, and nightclubs till March 31.

"We are implementing all the guidelines issued by the central government and working in tandem with them to contain Coronavirus. We are sending patients in quarantine centers if needed. We have prepared ourselves if the virus spreads in Delhi, enough arrangements have been done if hospitalization of patients is necessary. We have already shut schools, colleges, and anganwadis, today we have decided to shut gyms, nightclubs, and spas till 31st March. No gathering of more than 50 people will be allowed excluding marriages but we appeal people to postpone their marriage dates," said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

