Coronavirus: Indian Citizen Lauds Govt's Initiative, Says 'Salute To The Indian Govt'

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, an Indian Citizen on Sunday lauded the government of India for the precautionary measures taken by them to control the spread of the virus. Rajat Gupta shared his personal experience on Facebook during his travel from Dallas to New Delhi.

In his social media post, he said that as soon as his plane landed in Delhi all the passengers were screened by the health officials at the entrance of the aircraft. He also mentioned that the process was very quick and precise to avoid any inconvenience. Further, he mentioned that from immigration to baggage collection each of the passengers was supervised well by the airport staff. He said that each and every zone was cordoned off so well by the official to make sure the quick exit of the passengers from the airport.

Lastly expressing his happiness he said, "Hats off to Indian govt. Sometimes we fail to complement our own country's govt even though they are ahead in so many things than their counterparts which are supposedly developed countries."

See the post here:

According to the Ministry of Health and family welfare so far a total of 12,29,363 passengers have been screened at airports as of March 15. Earlier the Ministry had announced that all international flights and passengers will now have to undergo screening, and not just the 12 countries listed earlier in the travel advisory.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 107 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

The Coronavirus outbreak

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 141 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 152,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,720 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

