Coronavirus Lockdown: Jharkhand Officials Provide Food To Poor Families

In a bid to provide daily wagers hot food, district authorities in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum have started to provide food under their initiative ‘Meals on the Wheels’. As people are stranded due to the nationwide lockdown, the ‘Meals on the Wheels’ vehicles are reportedly doing rounds in Chaibasa and Chakradharpur sub-division and providing food to the people. According to a local media report, the initiative was flagged off by Superintendent of Police Indrajit Mahtha and Deputy Development Commissioner Aditya Ranjan.

While speaking to a media outlet, Ranjan reportedly said that the initiative aims to provide hot food to the elderly, infirm and very poor families of the district. He further added that through this initiative the food is provided to all those who do not have the means to cook. He reportedly said that the target has been set to provide hot meals to 1,000 persons daily in urban areas like Chaibasa and Chakradharpur in the district.

According to reports, in the last two days, approximately 824 people were served hot meals in Chaibasa and nearly 453 in Chakradharpur. Through this initiative, the authorities are also making sure to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic and social distancing was also being taken care during the exercise. Ranjan further reportedly said that during the distribution of hot meals, food grains were also being provided to the poor families living in Chakradharpur area.

Furthermore, necessary security forces are also provided by Mahtha in a bid to ensure adherence of social distance instructions. The food for the ‘Meals in the Wheels’ initiative is prepared in the circuit house, Pritam Mohanty, District Coordinator of Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), Chaibasa and District Advisor Vasil Toppo said. While speaking to the media outlet, an official said that with the support of the officers and troopers, members of the S.R. rung Group and the Chaibasa Chamber of Commerce, the food is distributed to the families in need.

Medical kit crisis

Meanwhile, as Jharkhand reported its first COVID-19 case earlier this week, state Health Minister Banna Gupta informed that the state health department is facing a crisis of essential medical equipment such as personal protective equipment kits, thermal scanners, N95 masks and ventilators. Gupta said that he has informed the Union Health Ministry about it and requested the Centre to provide the same.

Currently, India has more than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 58 lives in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people not to panic and further urged them to stay indoors. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 203 countries and has infected more than 950,000 people.

