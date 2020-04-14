Leukaemia Patient's Sister Needed In Delhi Amid Covid For Stem Transplant; Appeals To PM

As the nation grapples with the Coronavirus Pandemic invoking a nationwide lockdown and ban of domestic and international transport to contain the virus spread, a medical emergency has arisen in Manipur wherein a resident of the state requires to travel to Delhi in order to help her sister who is a leukaemia patient admitted in Fortis hospital in the national capital.

Debeshwari Chingangb, the resident of Imphal, is found to be the matching donor for a stem transplant of her sister and is required to reach Delhi's Fortis hospital by April 15. However, with the ongoing lockdown, there is no means left for her to travel.

Debeshwari Chingangb has taken to Twitter to reach out to the Prime Minister, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Directorate General of Civil Aviation to help her, attaching a permission letter from the hospital.

READ | Here's What To Expect From PM Modi's Critical Address To The Nation At Covid-lockdown End

My sister is undergoing leukaemia treatment at Fortis; her last resort is stem cell transplant 4 which I'm the matching donor. I have to reach Delhi from Imphal by 15 April but with the lockdown, no means to go. Please help @narendramodi @NBirenSingh @rajnathsingh @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/p2OvTmZz86 — Debeshwari Chingangb (@debeshwari) April 12, 2020

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address At 10 AM On April 14; Total Cases At 9352

In another tweet, she also tagged Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Airport Authority of India, IngiGo Airlines, Air Asia and the country's flagship carrier Air India with a hope of being responded to her plea.

READ | US Approves Sale Of Missile, Torpedoes Worth USD155 Million To India

Due to the nationwide lockdown, the transport services have been prohibited. International and domestic airline services have also been halted and the state borders across the country have been sealed to avoid road transport except for essential services. Railway services have also been banned for passengers and only goods trains are in operation to transport essential commodities across the country.

The nation has been witnessing a swell in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. Despite the 21-days nationwide lockdown reaching its culmination, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 10,363, of which 339 have succumbed to the infection while 1035 have recovered and discharged with 8988 cases still active, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | 'No Greater Patriotism Than Participating In COVID-19 Fight', Says Sonia Gandhi To Nation