Here's What To Expect From PM Modi's Critical Address To The Nation At Covid-lockdown End

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Tuesday 10 AM, sources told Republic that the PM will pay tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar as the nation celebrates his birth anniversary. The PM's address on Tuesday is important as the 21-day nationwide lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak is supposed to end on April 14.

While it remains to be seen if and how he extends the lockdown, as he is expected to do according to what was revealed by Delhi CM Kejriwal in their CMs' videoconference. As per sources, PM Modi will remind the BJP workers of the 5 tasks (Panchagraha) entrusted to them to strengthen the fight against coronavirus. PM Modi is also likely to ask BJP workers to approach district administration and distribute essentials and dry ration in all houses in villages by dividing them into 2 mandals.

Sources also said that PM Modi will emphasize on his rephrased motto - "Jaan bhi, Jahaan bhi" - indicating that the focus will health as well as the economic environment - and will highlight the need for lockdown extension. However, to avoid panic and reassure people, he is likely to mention that his government is working closely to bring relief in a phased manner and that announcements regarding it will be made periodically. As per sources, he will also reassure citizens about the government's elaborate review system.

Even as people expect a formal announcement from the Prime Minister on lockdown, many states including Delhi, Maharashtra and tamil Nadu have backed Centre's stance on extending the lockdown. Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have already extended the lockdown.

PM's meet with state CM's

PM Modi discussed the possibility of an extension of lockdown with all states' CM on Saturday. PM Modi had said in the meeting, "When I had addressed the nation I had said that to save the life of every citizen, lockdown and social distancing are very important. Most of the people understood this and stayed at home." He said that with public cooperation, the fight against Coronavirus will be stronger. He also rephrased his mantra "Jaan hai to Jahan hai" to — "Jaan Bhi aur Jahan Bhi" — which he said is a future where people care about their health as well prosperity of the nation.

Five tasks for BJP workers

Addressing BJP members and workers on the party's foundation day, PM Modi had entrusted them with five tasks which he termed as Panchagraha.

The first task, he said, is to engage in a “ceaseless effort” to reach ration to the poor. As the second task, he told party workers to arrange face covers for themselves and others and asked them to use them whenever they go out. Under the third task, he urged party workers to express gratitude to social workers and health workers by preparing “thanks notes” for health workers, cleaning staff, police personnel, those in bank and post office services and other essential service providers. The fourth task, he said, is to download the Arogya Setu app with information on coronavirus and get at least 40 others to download it.

Listing the fifth task, the PM said, “There should be economic support too. When the country was at war, women gave away their jewelry, the poor gave away whatever they could. This is not less than a war, so just as we contribute towards war, we need to increase the donations being made for the PM-CARES fund."

