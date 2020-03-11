WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak As A 'Pandemic', Implores Nations To Take Action

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as a global pandemic after the deadly virus spread to 114 countries, resulting in the deaths of almost 4000 people worldwide.

Taking to Twitter, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom finally declared the disease as a global pandemic, calling all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

Explaining the term, Dr Tedros said, that the word "Pandemic" cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation. Coronavirus is increasing at an alarming rate and needs curbing its spread is the need of the hour, he added.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

READ | 'Threat Of Pandemic Real', Says WHO Chief As Coronavirus Continues To Spread Worldwide

'Number of cases may rise even higher'

The virus, which has originated from Wuhan, China, has so far claimed 3,893 lives with 111,862 cases detected worldwide. So far, 66 people have been tested positive in India. However, no deaths have been reported in India yet.

"Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals.



In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of #COVID19 cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

Raising concerns over its increasing rate in China, WHO said that the number of cases has increased to a 13-fold since it was first originated in Wuhan.

"In the past two weeks, the number of cases of #COVID19 outside 🇨🇳 has increased 13-fold & the number of affected countries has tripled.



There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, & 4,291 people have lost their lives"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

READ | World Fights Coronavirus With Tough Measures As Fear Of Pandemic Grows

WHO holds briefing over Coronavirus measures

Addressing the media on measures taken to reach out to the worse-affected countries, an official of WHO said that the organisation is sending supplies to Iran and 14,000 COVID-19 tests have been made in the country. He added that the supply is drawing millions of dollars.

The official said 900 people are currently in intensive care units in Iran which is a matter of concern.

"We can play the blame game later. We need to do the work. Iran is most affected. Other countries will be affected soon. Experts on the ground say Iran is doing its best. They need a lot of supplies. We are doing our best," the official said.

READ | Iran Confirms 958 New Coronavirus Cases Within 24 Hours, Total Tally Reaches 9,000

"All countries need to have a very close look at the epidemic in their country. They have to keep the health system ready for mitigation and a comprehensive approach is needed. Containing the affected is the key," he said.

"It is not the time for the country to move to mitigation. You need to suppress the infection otherwise this can take the whole system down," he added.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Situation In Italy A Cause Of Concern,' Says MEA Jaishankar