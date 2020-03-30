The Debate
Coronavirus Crisis: Indians Step Up To Make Homemade Face Masks Amid Global Shortage

General News

Mother of IAS decided to step up and help those in need during the deadly coronavirus outbreak in country by making surgical masks along with other Indians.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has started tightening its grip around the world including India where the government has taken all preventive measures and announced a nationwide lockdown until April 14. While most people are advised to stay home, the mother of an IAS officer decided to step up and help those in need during the pandemic by making homemade face masks for protection against the COVID-19. Marking the principle of ‘togetherness’ and encouraging social distancing, the people are not only applauding the lady who can be seen tailoring new masks in a viral image, but others also joined hands to do the same. These pictures have emerged on social media when the total coronavirus infections in the country as of March 30 are 1,024 with at least 27 fatalities. 

'Amazing'

While most internet users were seen appreciating the people who are thinking about others as the nation combats the coronavirus outbreak, others were also seen ‘inspired’ and decided to do the same and posted images. Posts regarding homeless, underprivileged and even animals in India who might need assistance are also being circulated on the internet, with people joining hands against the fatal COVID-19 which has spread to at least 199 countries and the global death toll has risen to 33,983.

First Published:
COMMENT
