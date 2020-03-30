Sunil Grover Turns Into Dr Mashoor Gulati And Gutthi For Photoshoot With Masks, See Pic

Sunil Grover on Sunday shared a picture from a photoshoot with photographer Avi Gowariker. In the pictures, Sunil Grover has replicated his look from the popular Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show. He is dressed as Dr Mashoor Gulati, Gutthi, Amitabh Bachchan, Rinku, and himself. Here is Sunil Grover's picture form the photoshoot.

Check out the picture:

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Sunil Grover Perform The Iconic ‘Ghoomar’ Step, Watch Video

The picture that has Sunil Grover wearing a mask seems to be his subtle message to his fans to be safe and alert during the coronavirus outbreak. However, his post has turned the fans nostalgic, with many pleading him to return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Check out what fans are saying:

Also Read | Sunil Grover Roped In For Salman Khan's 'Bulbul Marriage Hall' For THIS Reason

Also Read | WATCH | 'Such A Special Evening': Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover Share The Stage At A Wedding

Also Read | Sunil Grover Shares A Funny & Informative Video Regarding COVID-19; Watch Here

Sunil Grover, who was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, is busy lightening up the mood of his fans by posting funny memes on his social media. On Monday, the actor posted a funny picture on his social media related to the 21-day lockdown. Check out the picture.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sunil Grover Entertains The Contestants With His Bit On The Finale Episode

What's next for Sunil Grover?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunil Grover will be making his digital debut soon. Reports reveal that the actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in Amazon Prime's Tandav. The series has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Amyra Dastur, Sarah-Jane Dias, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, among others in pivotal roles. The series touted to be a political thriller will be released soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.