'For A Healthier Planet...': PM Modi Thanks All For Suggesting Ways To Fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked people for their suggestions and unique solutions to fight the novel Coronavirus in the country. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, PM Modi had called upon the innovative researchers, engineers, and technology lovers to come up with unique solutions.

I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia. These efforts can help many. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/qw79Kjtkv2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

Prime Minister further thanked various people for their suggestions and unique solutions. Leading the charge was the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik who said, "I have registered my sister's details in the Government portal for persons coming from abroad. I appeal to all of you to also register details about your family members and friends coming from abroad. This will help protect Odisha from #CoronaVirus."

PM Modi replied to Patnaik by saying, "Setting a great example, Chief Minister. I hope others also emulate Naveen Babu. We all can do our bit in preventing the spread of COVID-19."

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to 170 and three deaths have been reported so far.

PM Modi to address the nation on Thursday over Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra will address the nation on Thursday at 8 pm. He will talk about issues related to the COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it, tweeted the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, the PMO India also stated that PM Modi had chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 spread and also discussed ways to further strengthen India's preparedness.

PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2020

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 2,00,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 7,174 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

