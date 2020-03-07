PM Modi Wishes India & Australia Ahead Of The T20 WC Final, Calls For 'MCG To Go Blue'

Ahead of their Women's T20 World Cup finals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished both teams - India and Australia luck alongside extending his greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day. India and Australia will lock horns in the final clash of the showpiece edition, as the former look to win a trophy that has been elusive so far whereas the latter will look to end their campaign by successfully defending the title. PM Modi took to Twitter as he replied to his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, and said that it couldn't get any bigger than the monumental final game that was going to be played out in front of an electrified audience at the Melbourne Cricket ground (MCG) on Sunday. PM Modi wished both the teams luck and wished that MCG would be filled with blue just like the blue Mountains.

PM Modi wishes India, Australia luck ahead of finals

G'day @ScottMorrisonMP!



It doesn't get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in Women's @T20WorldCup tomorrow.



Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day.



May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow! https://t.co/CRElLibcSg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2020

Hey @narendramodi - Australia v India in the final of the Women’s @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It’s going to be a big night and superb match! And Australia all the way. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 7, 2020

Shafali Verma's consistency

The refreshing firepower of 16-year-old Shafali Verma at the top and consistency of India's spin-heavy bowling attack has contributed massively to the team's success so far in the competition. However, much more is needed from star batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet if India are to win their maiden ICC trophy. The brittle middle-order too needs to deliver. And besides doing the right things on the field, India will also have to win the battle of nerves in the all-important game. Australia, who had beaten India in the preceding tri-series final, find themselves in familiar territory having made their sixth successive final in seven editions.

